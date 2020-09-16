Nithya Menen sings for Tollywood film â€˜Ninnila Ninnilaâ€™

The film is directed by Ani Sasi, son of late Malayalam filmmaker IV Sasi.

Flix Tollywood

Nithya Menen, an actor known for her singing skills, is adding a new song to her discography. She is singing for the Tollywood film Ninnila Ninnila, directed by Ani Sasi. The song has been recorded in Bengaluru recently.

The actor told in an interview to the Times of India that Ninnila Ninnila is directed by a close friend, Ani Sasi â€“ son of the late Malayalam filmmaker IV Sasi, and she too is part of the film. They recorded the song at musician Raghu Dixitâ€™s studio in Bengaluru, she said.

Noted Malayalam film maker IV Sasiâ€™s son Ani Sasi is directing his debut film Ninnila Ninnila and has roped in Ashok Selvan to play the lead role. Reports about this film are that Ashok Selvan will be seen as an overweight chef and has undergone a total physical transformation for the role. Nithya Menen and Ritu Varma have been roped in to play the female leads in this entertainer. Set in the UK, Divakar Mani has been roped in to crank the camera for this flick.

Nithya Menen last rendered the song Va Va Vo, composed by Tony Joseph Pallivathukal, for the Malayalam film Mohanlal.

She is now working on her first English single, associating with the UK-based sarod player Soumik Datta. She said in the TOI interview about chancing upon his music accidentally and connecting to it. When Soumik visited India earlier this year, the two of them wrote and recorded the song.

The theme of the song will be relevant to the current situation, she said.

The first song Nithya sings for a film is â€˜Payasaâ€™ for the Kannada movie Aidondla Aidu in 2010 and since then she has rendered several songs in various languages - Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

On the acting front, Nithyaâ€™s Malayalam film Kolaambi, directed by TK Rajeev Kumar, premiered at the Indian Panorama of 50th International Film Festival of India, held in Goa last year. Earlier this year, she played the role of Kamala Das in the Tamil psychological thriller Psycho, directed by Mysskin.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

