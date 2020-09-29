Nithya Menen shares pics from Sunday brunch with 'Ninnila Ninnila' co-star Ashok Selvan

The actor also mentioned in the comments that their upcoming film would be a lot like her Telugu debut 'Ala Modalaindi'.

Flix Tollywood

Ashok Selvan and Nithya Menen are currently busy with their upcoming Telugu film Ninnila Ninnila. Posting a pic from the sets of the film, Nithya Menen wrote on Twitter, “Sunday Brunches. After almost a year! Can't wait for our first Telugu film together.”

It was revealed a few days ago that Nithya Menen recorded a song for the film in Bengaluru. Speaking about the experience of singing for the film, Nithya had told Times of India that the director of Ninnila Ninnila Ani Sasi, son of veteran filmmaker late IV Sasi, is a close friend. “I’m a part of the film, which is also why I sang for it. We recorded the song recently at musician Raghu Dixit’s studio in Bengaluru,” Nithya told ToI.

Ninnila Ninnila has Ashok Selvan playing an overweight chef. According to sources, the actor has undergone a total physical transformation for the role. Nithya Menen and Ritu Varma have been roped in to play the female leads in this entertainer, while Nasser and Sathya will be seen in pivotal roles. Divakar Mani has been roped in to crank the camera for this flick.

Nithya Menen’s last film release was Kolaambi, which premiered at the Indian Panorama, 50th International Film Festival of India in Goa, held from November 20 to 28 last year. Directed by TK Rajeev Kumar, the technical crew of this entertainer includes the Oscar winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty and cinematographer Ravi Varman, with Ramesh Narayan composing the tunes. The film’s star cast also includes Renji Panicker, Dileesh Pothan, Rohini, Aristo Suresh, Siddharth Menon, Baiju Santhosh and Vijay Yesudas in supporting roles. Roopesh Omana bankrolled the film under his banner Nirmalyam Cinema.

Nithya Menen also has Gamanam in her kitty, which is an anthology film with three stories. The first look of Nithya Menen from this anthology film was released a few days ago. Playing the role of Carnatic singer Shailaputri Devi, the actor was seen in a silk saree and jewelry.

Directed by debutant Sujana Rao, the film also has Shriya Saran, Shiva Kandukuri and Priyanka Jawalkar in pivotal roles. Gamanam is currently in the post-production mode and its release date will be announced later.

The technical crew of this film is impressive with maestro Ilayaraja roped in to compose the tunes while the cinematography is done by Gnanasekar VS. Gamanam is jointly bankrolled by cameraman Gnanasekar, Ramesh Karutoori and Venki Pushadapu. Director Sujana Rao is also in charge of the film screenplay and story while Sai Madhav Burra has penned the dialogues.

Nithya Menen is one of the versatile actors in the film industry. She has won several awards in her career including the prestigious Nandi award presented annually by the Andhra government in recognition of excellence in Telugu cinema, theatre and television.