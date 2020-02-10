Nithya Menen confirms film with Dhanush

She will be joining the sets of this film in June this year.

Nithya Menen has signed up for a new Tamil film. The actor, in an interview with the Hindustan Times, has confirmed that she will be pairing up with Dhanush on screen for a film. In the interview, she has been quoted as saying, “This is easily the most exciting phase of my career. I have some really interesting projects lined up this year. One of them is a film with Dhanush. Right now, I can confirm I’m part of the project but can’t reveal more information.” She will be joining the sets of this film in June this year.

Last seen in Psycho, a psychological thriller directed by Mysskin also starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ram and Shaji Chen, Nithya Menen also has Ani Sasi’s directorial debut film needing her attention.

The film has Ashok Selvan playing an over-weight chef with Ritu Varma also roped in for a pivotal role. This film is set in the UK and Europe where a major portion will be shot.

Recently it was announced that Nithya Menon has been roped in for a crime thriller film directed by Ajay Devaloka whose film Who was premiered at Cannes last year. The film also stars Shine Tom Chacko and Jagadish. The film is produced under the banner Corridor 6.

Nithya Menen’s Pranaa that released last year won her accolades for her performance. Directed by VK Prakash, Pranaa was produced by Suresh Raj, Praveen S Kumar and Anita Raj.

Meanwhile, Nithya Menon is expecting the release of the Malayalam movie Kolaambi, directed by Rajeev Ravi. Kolaambi has some of the best technicians on board including the Oscar-winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty and cinematographer Ravi Varman.

Besides these, she also has Iron Lady, the biopic on the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa. Confirming that this biopic has not been shelved as speculated by the media, Nithya Menen has said that it requires extensive research due to which the shooting is yet to begin. The film will concentrate on J Jayalalithaa’s political journey and the challenges she underwent during her tenures as the CM.

