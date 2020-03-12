Nithiin-Keerthy Suresh starrer ‘Rang De’ release postponed

The film is directed by Venky Atluri and bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments.

Nithiin’s Rang De was originally scheduled to hit the marquee in May but the release has been postponed to July 30. Reports suggest that Nithiin’s wedding is scheduled to happen on April 16 and the star will go on a one-month break before getting back to work. The actor is getting married to his girlfriend Shalini.

Rang De is directed by Venky Atluri and bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments. Keerthy Suresh will share screen space with Nithiin in this flick. Veteran cinematographer PC Sreeram is already on board to crank the camera and Devi Sri Prasad will be setting the music.

It may be noted here that the magnum opus RRR was slated to hit the silver screens on July 30 but the release date was postponed due to delay in production. SS Rajamouli is wielding the megaphone for the multi-starrer featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. With the July 30 slot remaining vacant after RRR’s postponement, several films are trying to take it up.

Recently, the remake rights of Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun, which was a massive hit in Bollywood, were lapped up by Sudhakar Reddy, Nithiin’s father. Merlapaka Gandhi will direct the remake with Nithiin’s home banner Sresht Movies bankrolling it. The shooting will commence in a few months with the team planning a Christmas 2020 release.

Nithiin will now be concentrating on the Chandrasekar Yeleti directorial, which remains untitled as of now. Rakul Preet Singh has been roped in to play the female lead while Priya Warrier will be the second heroine. While the muhurat has already taken place, the filmmakers are yet to disclose details about the shooting schedule. The star also has a film with Krishna Chaitanya, which will be a trilogy where Nithiin will be seen in various get-ups.

Nithiin’s last release Bheeshma had scored well at the box-office. Rashmika Mandanna played the lead opposite Nithiin while the star cast included Hebah Patel, Anant Nag, Vennela Kishore, Satya and Rajiv Kanakala in supporting roles.

