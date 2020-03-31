Nithiin - Keerthy Suresh’s 'Rang De', first look out

The actor had recently postponed his wedding due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Flix Tollywood

The first look of the upcoming Telugu movie Rang De was released a couple of days ago. The movie is said to be a romantic entertainer with Nithiin playing the lead role. The makers of the film have released the first look on the eve of the lead actor’s birthday.

Rang De is directed by Venky Atluri who tweeted saying, "Birthday wishes to the vibrant and down-to-earth personality, our hero @actor_nithiin . We wish you all the success in all the future endeavors! Red heartPartying face #HappyBirthdayNithiin @KeerthyOfficial @pcsreeram @ThisIsDSP @vamsi84 @SVR4446 @SitharaEnts

Sharing the screen space with Nithiin in the film is Keerthy Suresh. While Nithiin plays the 24-year-old youth Arjun, Keerthy Suresh plays the role of Anu. On the release of the first look, Keerthy Suresh took to her social media pages to wish her co-star: “Wishing you a Happy quarantine birthday Arjun!”

Produced by Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments. Veteran cinematographer PC Sreeram is already on board to crank the camera and Devi Sri Prasad will be composing the music for the film.

Nithiin’s Rang De was originally scheduled to hit the theatres in May but the release now stands postponed to July 30th.

With Rang De close to the finishing stages, the star will be moving over to the Chandrasekar Yeleti directorial. The movie is said to be on organ donation. Despite the important subject to raise awareness on organ donation, the film will have all the commercial elements. Rakul Preet Singh has been roped in to play the female lead in this project and it will be produced by V Anand Prasad under the banner Bhavya Creations. The groundwork for this yet to be titled film has begun already and it will be launched next month, with plans to begin shooting in June. Veteran music composer MM Keeravani will be composing the music and background score for this film.

Nithiin’s last film release was Bheeshma, which went on to be a hit for the actor. Directed by Venky Kudumula, the film released on February 21st this year.

