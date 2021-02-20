NithiinÂ and Tamannaah to star in Telugu remake ofÂ â€˜Andhadunâ€™

The Telugu remake of the film is slated for release on June 11.

Flix Tollywood

Bollywood blockbuster Andhadun is now being remade in Tollywood. The Telugu movie will star Nithiin in the lead along with Tamannaah Bhatia who will be playing the role of Tabu.

Andhadun was directed by Sriram Raghavan, who is well-known for his work in movies such as Agent Vinod and Badlapur. Andhadun starred actor Ayushmann Khurrana along with actor Radhika Apte. Tabu played the antagonist in the film. The plot of the critically acclaimed movie revolves around a blind musician who gets caught in the midst of a murder.

The Telugu remake of the movie will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi who had helmed Krishnarjuna Yudham. Actor Nabha Natesh will be reprising the role of Radhika Apte from the Hindi version. Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the film under the banner of Sreshth movies and the film is going to be presented by Rajkumar Akella/Tagore Madhu. The cinematography is going to be done by J Yuvraj, while Hari K Vedanth will be handling the camera work for the film. The Telugu version is slated for release on June 11.

Nithiin and Tamannaah Bhatia updated fans about the release date of the film via tweets.

Andhadun was critically acclaimed and loved by fans. Sriram Raghavan won Best Film (Critics) & Best Director at Filmfare, and the Best Actor Male & Female was won by Ayushmann and Tabu respectively. The movie also won awards for screenplay, editing and background score. Since the movie also had a successful run at the box office, the film is going to be remade in Tamil and Malayalam. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is going to be collaborating with director Ravi K Chandran for the Malayalam remake of Andhadun.