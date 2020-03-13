NIT Warangal student isolated in Telangana after showing coronavirus symptoms

A student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Warangal in Telangana, who returned from the United States (US) on March 1 after attending a conference, has been admitted to a state-run hospital in the town with complaints of cold and fever.

In a statement, the institute said that the student had gone to his native place Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh after returning from the US. He returned to Warangal on March 8 and was staying outside the campus.

The student, who was suffering from cold, cough and fever, was initially admitted to a private hospital on the evening of March 10. After the hospital notified the case to the district health authorities, the student was shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal on Thursday, according to the NIT statement.

Stating that he is under observation and treatment is ongoing, NIT said that it had "taken all precautionary measures to conduct medical examination of the students returning from outside Warangal."

All faculty, staff and students have been advised to take all preventive measures to ensure that they do not contract any viral infections, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the lone COVID-19 patient in Telangana has fully recovered and would be discharged soon, state Health Minister E Rajender said on Thursday.

Rajender, who held a meeting of the state co-ordination committee on COVID-19, urged the DGP to take action against those spreading false information about the virus on social media.

Meanwhile, results of 12 samples (cumulatively) are awaited, according to an official media bulletin on COVID-19.

It advised mass gatherings be avoided or postponed till the spread of COVID-19 was contained. Universal screening was being carried out for all with history of foreign travel, it said.

The state reported its firstCOVID-19 case on March 2 when the man, a 24-year-old software engineer who returned from Dubai, tested positive for the virus.

The COVID-19 positive person, who works in Bengaluru, is currently undergoing treatment at the state-run Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad.

