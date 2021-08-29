Nishad Kumar wins silver medal in high jump at Tokyo Paralympics

Twenty-one-year-old Nishad Kumar cleared 2.06 metres to win the silver medal and set an Asian record.

Indiaâ€™s Nishad Kumar became the second para-athlete to earn the second silver medal for the country. The 21-year-old clinched the silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event at the Paralympics in Tokyo, on Sunday, August 29. Nishad cleared 2.06 metres to win the silver and set an Asian record. American Dallas Wise was also awarded a silver as he and Nishad cleared the same height of 2.06m. Another American, Roderick Townsend, won the gold with a world record jump of 2.15m. Ram Pal, another Indian para-athlete in the fray, finished fifth with a best jump of 1.94m.

T47 class is meant for athletes with a unilateral upper limb impairment resulting in some loss of function at the shoulder, elbow and wrist. Hailing from Una in Himachal Pradesh, Nishad met with an accident at the age of eight that resulted in the loss of his right hand. He also contracted COVID-19 earlier this year while training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru.

"Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men's High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. Congratulations to him," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nishad Kumar had won a gold medal in the men's high jump T46/47 event at the Fazza World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai earlier this year. He began competing in para athletics in 2009.

Nishadâ€™s victory was India's second medal of the Games after Bhavinaben Patel won a silver in women's singles table tennis class 4 event earlier in the day. She became only the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Games following a 0-3 loss to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the final. Forty-one-year-old Vinod Kumar is the third para-athlete to secure victory in the Games. He won a bronze medal in the menâ€™s discus throw event.

Watch: The leap that earned Nishad Kumar the silver medal