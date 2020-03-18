Nishabdham is based on a Hollywood flick?

The movie which is set in the US will be releasing shortly..

The Madhavan - Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdham is all set to hit the silver screens soon. According to a cinema express report it is based on the story of the Hollywood flick Hush. While the filmmakers have not mentioned anything about Nishabdham being a copied version of Hush, sources in tinsel town say that it is too early to speculate, and we need to wait for the film to release to know the truth.

Nishabdham is directed by Hemant Madhukar and bankrolled by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under their respective banners Kona Film Corporation and People Media Factory. Michael Madsen who has acted in Hollywood flicks, such as Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs will be playing a pivotal role in the film. The other supporting actors in the film includes Anjali, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala. Nishabdham / Silence is a crossover movie and a silent film which is a unique attempt by the director. The movie has been made simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, and it will also be released in Malayalam, Hindi, and English as well.



Shooting for the film was done in various locations in the US as the story is set there. The weather conditions were extreme sometimes with minus degree temperatures, making it extremely difficult for the team to shoot, we hear. However, the director completed the shooting in those harsh conditions and got the best visual effects, say sources. It has been speculated that the film will be a visual treat for movie buffs. The technical crew of Nishabdham / Silence includes Gopi Sunder for music and Shaneil Deo for cinematography.

In a media interaction earlier, the film’s director Hemanth mentioned that Anushka was not the first choice for the role as he had another lady superstar in mind. However, the two met at the airport and Hemanth narrated the script to Anushka, and she agreed to hop on board.

