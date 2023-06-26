Nirmala Sitharaman slams Barack Obama for remarks on Indian minority rights

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pointed out that during Obama's tenure, several Muslim-majority countries faced bombings orchestrated by the United States.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sunday, June 25, expressed surprise at former US President Barack Obama's statement regarding minority rights in India under the BJP government. Sitharaman pointed out that during Obama's tenure, several Muslim-majority countries faced bombings orchestrated by the United States. Speaking at a press conference held at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Sitharaman questioned the credibility of Obama's statements, highlighting the bombings that took place in six Muslim-majority countries, including Syria, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq, under his administration. She emphasised that such allegations cast doubt on Obama's trustworthiness.

Obama in his recent interview with CNN, had said he would look to raise the subject of Indian Muslims with PM Modi. He had stated that if Modi fails to protect Muslims in India, the country would pull apart.

The Finance Minister also highlighted that Prime Minister Modi has been honoured with the highest civilian awards from 13 countries, including six with predominantly Muslim populations. Sitharaman accused the Opposition of running organised campaigns to level baseless allegations against the treatment of minorities, as they are unable to defeat the BJP electorally under Modi's leadership.

Regarding the allegations made by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), Sitharaman expressed surprise and stated that India aims to maintain a good relationship with the United States. She further emphasised the importance of understanding the motives and individuals behind such allegations.

Sitharaman also criticised the Congress party, accusing them of deliberately raising non-issues and levelling unfounded allegations to create a divisive atmosphere in the country. She highlighted instances where members of the Congress party allegedly sought help from Pakistan to change the Indian government, illustrating their intent. Sitharaman alleged that the opposition lacks ground-level details and brings up individuals who participate in debates without a comprehensive understanding of the situation.

The Finance Minister referred to the "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" principle (inclusive development for all) of the Modi government and stated that during his U.S. visit, the Prime Minister had reaffirmed that his government does not discriminate against any community.

Sitharaman concluded by describing the campaigns targeting the Modi government over minority issues as organised, questioning why countries would bestow such honours upon Prime Minister Modi if there were misconceptions about the integration of the minority population into Indian society.