Nirmala Lakshman is new Chairperson of The Hindu’s board

With a PhD in post-modern literature, Nirmala Lakshman has held various positions within The Hindu group, including editor, writer, and strategist.

Nirmala Lakshman has been appointed as the Chairperson of the board of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, taking over from Malini Parthasarathy whose term came to an end. The appointment of Nirmala Lakshman was made unanimously by the board for a period of three years, as reported by The Hindu.

With a PhD in post-modern literature, Nirmala Lakshman has held various positions within The Hindu group, including editor, writer, and strategist. She is also the founder and curator of The Hindu's literary festival 'Lit for Life'.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin extended his congratulations to Nirmala on her appointment. In his statement, he said, "I convey my best wishes to Ms. Nirmala Lakshman on her appointment as the Chairperson of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited. With her stellar academic qualifications and rich experience as an editor, I am confident that she will shine in her new role."

I convey my best wishes to Ms. Nirmala Lakshman on her appointment as the Chairperson of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited.



With her stellar academic qualifications and rich experience as an editor, I am confident that she will shine in her new role.

Congratulations to Ms. Nirmala Lakshman on her appointment as the Chairperson of the Hindu group of publications. Her contributions to literature and journalism, including establishing Lit for Life and her stewardship of The Hindu Literary Review and The Hindu in schools

While Malini Parthasarathy’s term as chairperson came to an end, she also resigned from the Board of the The Hindu group citing that the scope for her editorial views “has narrowed”. Sources had told TNM that since her term as Chairperson was coming to an end, she had proposed the role of Editorial Director, which was opposed by the Board.

