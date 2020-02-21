‘Ninnu Kori’ Tamil remake titled ‘Thalli Pogathey’

Atharva Murali and Anupama Parameswaran will be the lead pair in the remake.

The hit Telugu film Ninnu Kori is currently being remade in Tamil with Atharva Murali and Anupama Parameswaran as the lead pair. The first look of this film is out online and we have learnt that the title for the remake will be Thalli Pogathey.

The Tamil remake is being directed by R Kannan. The film also stars VIP fame Amitash Pradhan, Aadukalam Naren, Kaali Venkat, Jagan, Vidyullekha Raman, RS Shivaji, and a few others. The technical crew of this film include Gopi Sunder for music and Shanmuga Sundaram for cinematography. The remake is being produced by director Kannan along with MKRP Productions.

While Atharvaa will be playing the role essayed by Nani in the original, Anupama Parameswaran will be reprising the role of Nivetha Thomas from the original version. In an interview with cinemaexpress.com, Anupama has said earlier, “I am playing a Bharatanatyam artiste in the film and being a classical dancer myself, I think I will be at ease doing that part.”

Ninnu Kori is a romantic drama film that was directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by DVV Danayya under his banner DVV Entertainments. Nani and Nivetha Thomas played the lead pair in the movie with Aadhi Pinisetty, Murali Sharma, Tanikella Bharani, and Prudhviraj in important roles. The technical crew of this film included Gopi Sunder on composing music, Prawin Pudi on edit and Karthik Ghattamaneni on cinematography. The film was a massive success at the box office. It was made on a budget Rs 20 crores and went on collect Rs 52 crores.

Last seen in Gaddalakonda Ganesh, the remake of the hit Tamil movie Jigarthanda, Atharvaa currently has the Tamil film Othaikku Othai in post-production stage. It is an action drama written and directed by Barnesh. Starring Atharvaa and Sri Divya in the lead roles, Narain, Chandhana and Vidya Pradeep play pivotal roles in it.

He has also signed a new film that will be directed by debutant Raveedran and produced by Michael Rayappan's Global Infotainment. The shooting will commence soon.

