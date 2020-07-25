Ninety trainee cops in Bengaluru test positive for coronavirus

The patients are part of a new batch of constables on an eight-month training course for induction into the state police force.

news Coronavirus

Around 90 newly-recruited police personnel tested positive for coronavirus at a police training school in the city, an official said on Friday.



"When a trainee tested positive recently, a random test was conducted on all other 391 trainees at the school and 90 of them turned positive for the infection. They have been admitted in different state-run designated hospitals across the city for treatment," Karnataka police training school Superintendent of Police Manjunath Shukla said.

The infected persons are part of a new batch of constables on an eight-month training course for induction into the state police force across the southern state.

"Majority of the trainees stay in the training school quarters in the city's north-east suburb. The school and the quarters have been fumigated," said Manjunath.

About 150 of the remaining trainees who were with the affected personnel have been isolated and quarantined in the sanitised quarters.

According to Additional Police Commissioner Hemant Nimbalkar, over 800 policemen across the city have been infected on duty and seven succumbed since the pandemic broke out in mid-March.

Of the affected, 500 have been discharged and about 300 are under treatment at various COVID-19 designated hospitals.

About 400 other police personnel and relatives of the infected policemen have been put under home quarantine, as first or primacy contacts.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao tested negative for the virus after his driver tested positive.

Police officials in Bengaluru have roped in civil wardens or volunteers to help the police manage their work. More than 16,000 volunteers have signed up so far and have been deployed at check-posts, night patrolling and tasked with station work.

Bengaluru now has 30,561 active COVID-19 cases after the city reported 2267 cases on Friday.