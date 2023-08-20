Nine soldiers killed after army truck falls into river in Ladakh

The accident reportedly took place at Kiyari in Nyoma area, 150 km from Leh, late on Saturday afternoon.

As many as nine soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed while one other was injured in a road accident in the Ladakh region on Saturday, August 19. The accident reportedly took place at Kiyari in Nyoma area, 150 km from Leh, late on Saturday afternoon when an army truck, carrying 10 soldiers, skidded off the road and fell into a river, officials said. A relief and rescue operation was launched immediately after receiving the news about the accident, they added. The soldiers were going from Karu Garrison to Kiyari when the accident took place.

Expressing his condolences, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Saddened by the loss of Indian Army personnel due to an accident near Leh in Ladakh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured personnel have been rushed to the Field Hospital. Praying for their speedy recovery."

Reacting to the news, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a X post, said, â€œ"Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Ladakh in which we lost our valiant soldiers, as their vehicle fell into a gorge. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. My sincerest condolences to them. May the injured recover at the earliest."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences for the tragic incident. "The news of the martyrdom of many of our soldiers due to the accident in Ladakh is very sad. I pay my humble tribute to all the martyrs. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the Jawans. I hope for the speedy recovery of the injured," he wrote on X.