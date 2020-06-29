Nine killed in terror attack at Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi

Police in Pakistan said that all the terrorists have been killed, while five persons, including a police official, were injured in the attack.

news Terror attack

Four heavily armed militants attacked the busy Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday morning, killing four security guards and a police sub-inspector before being shot dead in an exchange of fire, media reports from Pakistan said.

The unidentified militants opened indiscriminate fire and lobbed hand grenades at the main gate of the building as they tried to storm it, Geo News reported.

Police said that all the terrorists have been killed while five persons injured in the attack.

Four security guards and a police sub-inspector were also killed in the attack.

According to local news reports, the attack took place a little before 10 am. Videos of the incident were shared on social media.

Video from inside the Pakistan Stock Exchange building - intense firing can be heard pic.twitter.com/7xxYW92nHo — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) June 29, 2020

Speaking to Geo TV, the Inspector-General Karachi said that the situation was under control, adding that the militants conducted the assault with sophisticated weapons and were carrying a bag that probably held explosives.

Meanwhile, the PSX said in a statement: "There was an attack on the PSX compound earlier today. The situation is still unfolding and management, with the help of security forces, is managing the security and controlling the situation.

"An unfortunate incident took place at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. They made their way from our parking area and opened fire on everyone," said Abid Ali Habib, Director Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The firing by militants caused panic among the people in the building.

Sindh province Governor Imran Ismail condemned the incident.

"Strongly condemn the attack on PSX aimed at tarnishing our relentless war on terror. Have instructed the IG & security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are caught alive & their handlers are accorded exemplary punishments. We shall protect Sindh at all costs," he said on Twitter.

Police and rangers have arrived on the spot and surrounded the area.

Calling the attack “unfortunate”, PSX Managing Director Farrukh Khan also praised the security forces for their timely response. He said that the number of people in the compound of the stock exchange at the time of the attack were lower than normal since many employees were working from home due to COVID-19.

(With agency inputs)