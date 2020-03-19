Nimisha Sajayan's look from 'Malik' out

The makers recently released Fahadh Faasil’s look from the film, in which he's seen as a 57-year-old man.

Flix Mollywood

The character poster of actor Nimisha Sajayan from the upcoming movie Malik is out on social media. Nimisha, with salt-and-pepper hair and glasses appears older than her real self and this look is winning praises from all quarters. Her character's name is Roslin in the film. The film has been scheduled to hit the marquee on April 12, to coincide with Vishu. Confirmation on this is currently awaited.

The makers recently released Fahadh Faasil’s look from the film, in which he's seen as a 57-year-old man. Director Mahesh Narayanan revealed that this look was inspired by his grandfather.

Fahad plays the character named Sulaiman, the leader of the coastal community in Kerala. It is also said that Fahadh Faasil will be appearing in four different get-ups, across four different timelines in this film. It is worth mentioning here that Mahesh Narayanan’s directorial debut was Take Off that also had Fahadh in the lead role.

The film's director Mahesh revealed that Malik is based on some true-life incidents. Not wanting to reveal anything further, he added that the audiences who faced the issue will understand the film better.

He was quoted by TOI saying, “At its core, Malik is a political thriller. The story is relevant because, in Kerala, there has been an increase in land acquisition cases, especially in sensitive coastal areas. This film revolves around a place where there was a resistance against this constant threat of displacement of a minority community and a person who was responsible for making his people rise up.”

The technical crew of Malik includes Sanu John Varghese for cinematography, Sushin Shyam for music, Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for sound designing and Santosh Raman for production designing.

The supporting cast of this film comprises Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Dileesh Pothan, Vinay Forrt, Indrans, Sudhi Koppa, Chandhunath, and Jalaja. The shooting of this film took place in several places in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and also in Lakshadweep.

(Content provided by Digital Native)