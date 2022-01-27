Nimisha Sajayan signs her first Marathi film titled Hawahawai

Helmed by Mahesh Tilekar, 'Hawahawai' is slated to release in April this year.

The Great Indian Kitchen fame actor Nimisha Sajayan took to social media on Thursday, January 27 to announce that her first Marathi movie Hawahawai is set to release on April 1 this year. She also shared a motion poster from the film, in which she is seen riding a scooter in a bright blue saree.

The film is helmed by director Mahesh Tilekar, who is known for films like One Room Kitchen and Ghar Grihasti. He is also a Bollywood producer. Nimisha was recently seen in the critically acclaimed Malayalam political drama Malik. Co-starring actor Fahadh Fassil, the film premiered on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video in 2021.

Helmed by CU Soon fame director Mahesh Narayanan, Malik was recently selected to be streamed in the 51st edition of the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) that started on January 26 and will be taking place till February 6. The film tracks the life of Ali Sulaiman, the â€˜godfatherâ€™ of a small coastal town in Kerala. He becomes rich through smuggling operations and gains clout by doing charitable work, but the police come knocking on his door after the murder of a competitior. Nimisha is seen as Aliâ€™s partner in the film.

Apart from Malik, she was also seen in Malayalam films Nayattu, One and The Great Indian Kitchen that was also released in 2021. The survival drama Nayattu was helmed and co-produced by director Martin Prakkat, while it was written by Shahi Kabir.

Nayattu featured actors Kunchacko Boban, Joju George and Nimisha Sanjayan in the lead roles, whereas actors Jaffar Idukki, Anil Nedumangad and Harikrishnan appeared in supporting roles in the thriller-drama.

However, Nimisha shot to fame after her performance in The Great Indian Kitchen. A reflection of everyday patriarchy ingrained in Indian households, The Great Indian Kitchen initially premiered on streaming platform Neestream and subsequently on Amazon Prime Video.

She is gearing up for the release of the Rajeev Ravi directorial Thuramukham which stars actor Nivin Pauly in the lead.