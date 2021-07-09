Nimisha Sajayan to make Hindi debut with Onirâ€™s â€˜We Areâ€™

Both the director and the actor have expressed their excitement to start working together in the film.

Flix Entertainment

Malayalam actor and female lead in The Great Indian Kitchen Nimisha Sajayan will next act in We Are, sequel to the acclaimed anthology film I Am, directed by Hindi filmmaker Onir. This will mark Nimisha's acting debut in Hindi.

"Up next WE ARE - A powerful story which is a sequel to the highly acclaimed anthology series, I AM directed by @iamonir," Nimisha posted on her Instagram page.

She adds, "@iamonir canâ€™t wait for the shoot to start," and thanks among others, filmmaker Geetu Mohandas and casting director Shaneem.

Onir, confirming the news on his Twitter page, wrote, "Super excited to be working with @NimishaSajayan #WeAre." In a second tweet, he added that he has been waiting to work with this "brilliant and beautiful actor" ever since he watched The Great Indian Kitchen, followed by another of her films, Nayattu.

Ever since watching #TheGreatIndianKitchen on @amazon followed by #Nayattu I have been wantng to work with this brilliant and beautiful actor @NimishaSajayan . Thrilled to be finally working with her soon . #WEARE @thefawz @AnticlockFilms https://t.co/9IQKHVNp8p â€” à¦…à¦¨à¦¿à¦° Onir Ø§ÙˆÙ†ÛŒØ± à¤“à¤¨à¤¿à¤° he/him (@IamOnir) July 9, 2021

I Am was an anthology of four films, each addressing serious topics as child abuse, LGBTQIA+ rights, Kashmiri Pandits and sperm donation. The film, released in 2010, had six Indian languages spoken in it. It starred among others Manisha Koirala, Juhi Chawla, Nandita Das, Rahul Bise, Sanjay Suri and Radhika Apte. The anthology also won Onir the National Award for best feature film

Onir is most known for his film My Brother...Nikhil which handled the subjects of AIDS and same-sex relationships.

Nimisha, introduced in the critically acclaimed Malayalam film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum in 2017, has been noted for her performance in various films. She won the Kerala State Award for best female actor in 2019 for her roles in Chola and Oru Kuprasidha Payyan. Her film The Great Indian Kitchen, addressing the thankless work that women of generations have done in the kitchen, directed by Jeo Baby, received national attention.

Read an earlier interview of Nimisha: From 'Thondimuthalum' debut to Kerala State Award

Recently she was also appreciated for her performance in the police thriller Nayattu. Her next release is opposite Fahadh Faasil in the highly anticipated film Malik, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. Another film of Nimisha that is expected to release this year is Thuramukham, directed by cinematographer-filmmaker Rajeev Ravi.