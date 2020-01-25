Nikhil Kumar's next to be bankrolled by Muniratna?

The actor will reportedly be playing a cop on screen in the film.

Kannada actor Nikhil Kumar was last seen playing an important role in the historical film Kurukshetra, which was produced by Muniratna. Following this, the actor will now reportedly be teaming up with the producer for his next film.

According to reports, this entertainer will see Nikhil in a role as a cop making it the first time the actor will be playing a police officer on screen.

The actor was last seen in the Naganna-directorial Kurukshetra in which actor Darshan played Duryodhana of the pandavas. The film also had the late star Ambareesh, Sonu Sood, V. Ravichandran, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, Sneha, Hariprriya, Meghana Raj and P. Ravi Shankar in pivotal roles.

Jayanan Vincent had cranked the camera for the film with Jo Ni Harsha handling editing. It was inspired by the poem Gadhayuddha, penned by the Kannada poet Ranna, the screenplay for it was written by JK Bharavi. The film hit the marquee last year and turned out to be a big hit.

Nikhil’s father HD Kumaraswamy’s Congress – JDS coalition government in Karnataka collapsed after Muniratna, also an MLA decided to withdraw his support.

It may be noted here that news emerged in Sandalwood that Nikhil Kumar will be joining hands with the Tollywood director Vijay Kumar Konda for a new project. Recently, the actor confirmed a film with director S Krishna and he has also signed a film with Vijay Kumar Konda in quick succession.

Vijay Kumar has Telugu films like Okka Laila Kosam and Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde to his credit to date and he will be foraying into the Kannada film industry with the Nikhil Kumar starrer. Plans are on to release the film in Telugu as well. Touted to be a commercial entertainer with music by Arjun Janya, this film will be produced jointly by Lahari Music and T Series.

