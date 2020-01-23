Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s next film touted to be a sports drama

The actor was last seen in the film ‘Kurukshetra’ which also saw the likes of Ambareesh and Darshan in pivotal roles.

It was reported a few months ago that Nikhil Kumaraswamy will be joining hands with the Tollywood director Vijay Kumar Konda for a new project. According the sources in the know it will be a sports drama and with an interesting narrative and the hero is preparing himself for the role.

It may be noted here that the actor has also confirmed a film with director S Krishna and he has signed Vijay Kumar Konda’s film in quick succession.

Vijay Kumar has Telugu films like Okka Laila Kosam and Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde to his credit till date and he will be foraying in to the Kannada film industry with the Nikhil Kumar starrer. Plans are on to release the film in Telugu as well. Touted to be a commercial entertainer with music by Arjun Janya, this film will be produced jointly by Lahari Music and T Series.

The groundwork for the Nikhil and Vijay Kumar project is currently on with Arjun Janya composing the tunes. The team is yet to sign on the female lead and other actors.

As for Nikhil’s film with S Krishna, it has already been reported that it will be bankrolled by A Subhaskaran under his banner Lyca Productions. According to the director, this film will be based on a true story but he did not reveal any further details. We also hear that Nikhil Kumar will be doing a lot of homework and will be undergoing a total transformation.

Besides working on the script, director Krishna is also busy finalising the rest of the star cast and crew.

Nikhil’s last film release was Kurukshetra, which was directed by Naganna. Darshan played Duryodhana in this historical. Jayanan Vincent cranked the camera for this film with Jo Ni Harsha doing the editing. Inspired by the poem Gadhayuddha, penned by the Kannada poet Ranna, the screenplay for the movie was written by JK Bharavi.

