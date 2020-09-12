Nikhil Kumaraswamyâ€™s first look in â€˜Riderâ€™ released

Kashmira Pardeshi is playing the female lead in the film directed by Vijay Kumar Konda.

Flix Sandalwood

It was reported a few months ago that Nikhil Kumaraswamy will be joining hands with Tollywood director Vijay Kumar Konda for a new project titled Rider. On Friday, the makers released the first-look motion poster of the film.

Sharing the poster and the link to the Kannada motion-poster of the film, Nikhil wrote, "Presenting #RIDER first look (sic)."

According to sources in the know, Rider will be a sports drama with an interesting narrative. The film went on floors before the COVID-19 pandemic, and was halted due to the lockdown. The team has nearly 32 days of shoot left, with shooting expected to resume soon. The film has Kashmira Pardeshi playing the female lead.

Watch the First Look Motion Poster for Rider:

In his latest interview to Cinema Express , speaking about Rider, Nikhil was quoted as saying, â€œIt is a light-hearted story, and itâ€™s been more than 10-15 years since we were treated to such a subject. Vijay Kumar Kondaâ€™s entertainer comes with a lot of commercial aspects."

Director Vijay Kumar Konda has Telugu films like Oka Laila Kosam and Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde to his credit till date. He is now foraying into the Kannada film industry with the Nikhil Kumar starrer. The film is jointly produced by Lahari Music and T-Series, and also stars Sampada Hulivana, Dattanna, Achyuth Kumar, Chikkanna and Shivraj KR Pete in supporting roles.

Nikhil had taken a short break from his film career and contested in the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, from the Mandya parliamentary constituency. He lost to Sumalatha Ambareesh,who contested as an independent candidate. Nikhil recently married Revathi, the grand-niece of former state Housing Minister M Krishnappa.

Nikhilâ€™s last film to release was Kurukshetra, which was directed by Naganna. Darshan played Duryodhana in this historical drama. Jayanan Vincent was the cinematographer for this film, with Jo Ni Harsha doing the editing. Inspired by the poem Gadhayuddha written by the Kannada poet Ranna, the screenplay for the film was written by JK Bharavi.

It was recently reported that director AP Arjun will be collaborating with Nikhil for a new film. The film will reportedly be bankrolled by the actorâ€™s home production company NK Entertainments.

There have also been reports of Nikhil soon working with producer Munirathna, with whom he was associated with for Kurukshetra. Reports are that this entertainer will star Nikhil as a police officer. Nikhilâ€™s film with AP Arjun will commence after he completes these projects, say sources.