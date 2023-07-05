Niharika Konidela announces divorce from Chaitanya Jonnalagadda

Niharika and Chaitanya got married in 2020.

Flix Entertainment

Actor-producer Niharika Konidela, niece of Chiranjeevi, has officially announced her divorce with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. In a statement, the actor on Wednesday, June 5, said, “Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on. Thank you to my family and friends who have been pillars of support. I request some privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private.”

While there were speculations of the couple parting ways for several days after Niharika deleted pictures of Chaitanya from her Instagram account, the actor had maintained silence over the matter. The rumours gained further credence when Chaitanya was missing at the engagement ceremony of Niharika’s brother Varun Tej.

However, as the divorce documents were leaked by the media, the actor was forced to issue a statement.

Niharika and Chaitanya got married in 2020. It was an arranged marriage. While Niharika was working in the Telugu film industry, Chaitanya was a techie. Their wedding took place in Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding was an intimate affair owing to the COVID-19 regulations.

Niharika Konidela is the daughter of Naga Babu. She appeared in movies like Oka Manasu, Suryakantham, Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren and others. Following the wedding, Niharika did not act in films.