Night curfew in Bengaluru from Saturday: Hereâ€™s what will be allowed

Beginning Saturday night, seven major cities of Karnataka including Bengaluru and Mysuru will have a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am. Amid the surging number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Karnataka government on April 8 had announced night curfew in the major cities for 10 days. However, essential services will be allowed through the curfew.

An order by Bengaluru Police Commissioner discusses the same in detail pertaining to Bengaluru. The order states that the operation of medical and emergency services shall be exempted from the curfew. Additionally, those who require urgent medical attention will be allowed to travel provided they have a caretaker with them.

The functioning of factories or companies during the night has been allowed; however, the employees on night shifts have been advised to reach their workplace by 10 pm and leave only after 5 am the next day.

Moreover, there is no restriction on the movement of vehicles used for essential services and goods transportation, including empty vehicles used by e-commerce websites and for those for home delivery purposes. Lastly, people arriving or leaving from the city by bus, train or air can also travel during the curfew duration, the order said. Although, the traveller will have to produce the travel document as proof.

The prohibitory order will remain in force in all parts of the city under the ambit of Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate from April 10 to April 20, the order read. If a person violates aforesaid instructions, they can be punished under sections of Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020 along with Section 188 (disobedience to order circulated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

The order further mentioned that if any individual is adversely affected by the order, they can file an appeal under Section 144 (5) and 144 (6) of Code of Criminal Procedure â€” that allows modification or cancellation of order â€” to either the Commissionerâ€™s office or Karnataka Government.

The state government on April 8 also announced that gathering for fairs and festivals and other religious and social reasons will be prohibited. Apart from this, the state government has also announced other measures to increase the vaccine coverage and treatment for COVID-19.