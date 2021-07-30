Night curfew across Andhra Pradesh extended for two more weeks

With these fresh orders, all the districts will have curfew between 10 pm to 6 am.

The Andhra government on Friday, July 30, extended curfew restrictions uniformly across all the 13 districts till August 14. With these fresh orders, all the districts will have curfew between 10 pm to 6 am. With this, the COVID-19-related restrictions movement of the residents will be in place for two more weeks. The fresh orders succeeded the orders which imposed curfew between 10 pm to 6 am from July 20.

The decision was taken by the government following a review meeting headed by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday. In Government Order (GO) 410, people were asked to adhere to the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. District Collectors and district magistrates were directed to take necessary measures such as imposing section 144 of CrPC (restricting assembly of more than four people in an area). People found violating the COVID-19 protocol will be fined by the police.

The government had earlier said that those organisations which fail to comply with COVID-19 rules will be held responsible and action will be taken against them. If offices, work spaces, shopping malls, and shops are found to be allowing the people into premises without masks, those will be fined between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000. The amount of the fine will be decided based on the circumstances there and steps will be taken to close the concerned company for 2-3 days.

The GO 410 said, "Any violation of the aforesaid (COVID-19) instructions shall result in prosecution under sections 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and section 188 of IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) as well as other applicable laws." Further, collectors, district magistrates, commissioners of police and superintendents of police were directed to enforce these orders in the state scrupulously.

As on Thursday, the state had reported a total of 19,59,154 COVID-19 cases with 19,24,543 discharges against 13,332 fatalities. The active cases of the state now stand at 21,279.