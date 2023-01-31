Nidhi Razdan resigns as executive editor of NDTV

The resignation of Nidhi, who had worked with the channel for over two decades, comes just three days after Sreenivasan Jain quit the channel.

news Media

In the latest high-profile exit from NDTV, Nidhi Razdan has resigned as the executive editor of the channel, according to a report in Newslaundry. This comes just three days after her colleague Sreenivasan Jain announced that his three-decade stint with the channel had come to an end.

Nidhi’s exit is the latest in a series of resignations that the network has seen following the takeover by Adani group. Nidhi had worked with the channel for over two decades.

On January 28, Sreenivasan Jain had announced that he is quitting the channel after a nearly three-decade-long career. “Hi all. An amazing, nearly three-decade-long run at NDTV comes to an end today. The decision to resign wasn’t easy, but .. it is what it is. More later,” Sreenivsan tweeted.

Reacting to it, Nidhi Razdan had tweeted, “You will shine in whatever you do Vasu, will miss you a lot. You’ve always been a trailblazer. Cheers to one of the finest journalists out there.”

The channel’s group president Suparna Singh, Chief Strategy Officer Arijit Chatterjee, along with Chief Technology and Product Officer Kawaljit Singh Bedi had quit the network recently.

In an email written later to the channel’s staff, Sanjay Pugalia, the network’s new director had said, “Their direct reportees and all heads of departments will start reporting to me with immediate effect.”

Announcing the set of resignations through a disclosure filed with the Bombay Stock Exchange, NDTV had stated, “The Company is in the process of putting up a new leadership team which will set a fresh strategic direction and goals for the Company.”

NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy resigned as directors of RRPR Holding Private Ltd (RRPRH), the promoter group vehicle of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on November 29. The very next day, on November 30, Ravish Kumar, a popular anchor on NDTV Hindi also resigned.

Last month, the Roys sold 27.26% of their remaining 32.26% shareholding to the Adani conglomerate. After an open offer, which came after the media arm of Adani Enterprises acquired nearly 30% of NDTV shares through an indirect deal, the Adani Group emerged as the majority shareholder in NDTV.