NIA submits chargesheet against 13 Pakistan nationals in terror funding case

The 13 persons were arrested in December 2022 for smuggling weapons and contraband drugs for allegedly funding terrorist activities in India.

news Crime

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Friday, June 23, submitted a charge sheet in a Special Court in Ahmedabad against 13 Pakistan nationals arrested in connection with smuggling of weapons and contraband drugs from across the border through Gujarat for allegedly funding terrorist activities in India. In December 2022, the NIA had arrested 10 accused, along with a consignment of drugs and arms hidden in gas cylinders, from a Pakistani fishing boat. The seizure included 40 kg heroin, six pistols (foreign made), six magazines, and 120 nine-mm bullets, along with Pakistani identity cards, mobile phones, and Pakistani currency.

The accused were identified as Kadarbaksh Umetan Baloch, Amanullah Musa Baloch, Ismail Sabzal Baloch, Allahbaksh Hatar Baloch, Goharbaksh Dilmurad Baloch, Ammal Phullan Baloch, Gul Mohammad Hatar Baloch, Andam Ali BoherBaloch, Abdulgani Jungiyan Baloch and Abdulhakim Dilmurad Baloch. However, three Pakistan nationals – Hazi Salim, Akbar, and Karim Baksh – mentioned in the chargesheet are still at large.

In its charge sheet, the NIA had said that the consignment of weapons was being smuggled into India by the 10 arrested accused, in connivance with Hazi Salim, Akbar, and Karim Baksh, for delivery to India-based absconding accused Harun. Harun had allegedly hatched the conspiracy to illegally smuggle the consignment of weapons and contraband from Pakistan to India to allegedly provide funds to terrorist outfits and gangs operating in Punjab and north India.

The alleged conspiracy was exposed after the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) received inputs that a Pakistan-based drug mafia chief, namely Hazi Salim, was trying to smuggle the consignments of contraband drugs and illegal weapons through Okha shore from Pakistan. "The ATS was tipped off that the said consignment would be reaching the Indian waters on December 27- 28, near Okha Jetty (150 nautical miles west to Okha Jetty) through a fishing boat named Al-Soheli. The Okha Coast Guard was informed by the ATS and, in a joint operation, the two agencies seized the boat," said a senior NIA official. Considering the national security ramifications and the international linkages of the case, the Ministry of Home Affairs had transferred the case to NIA on March 6 this year.