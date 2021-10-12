Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a series of raids across locations in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka on Tuesday, October 12, to unearth suspected training places and hideouts of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) party. The Hindu reported that the raids were triggered by specific intelligence inputs on people being indoctrinated into the partyâ€™s ideology through propaganda material. It also said that, according to NIA officials, videos used to train the cadre were also found.

As per other reports, raids are underway at as many as 20 locations across Kerala, Karnataka Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The case was registered earlier this year in Edakkara of Keralaâ€™s Malappuram, pertaining to an alleged conspiracy by the members of CPI (Maoist) for conducting training camps, arms training, flag hoisting and celebrations on the formation day of CPI (Maoist) in September 2016 in the Nilambur forest area.

On Tuesday, the NIA reportedly raided the home of Dinesh, a doctor in Coimbatoreâ€™s Puliyakulam who is allegedly a Maoist supporter, and another man named Danish.