NIA questions son in Kerala train arson, father found dead in hotel next day

Mohammed Shafiâ€™s son Mohammed Monis was questioned by the NIA on May 18 and was summoned for further questioning on the next day.

news Crime

The father of a person questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the train arson attack in Kozhikode, Kerala, was found dead in a Kochi hotel on Friday, May 19. The man, Mohammed Shafi, who hails from Delhiâ€™s Shaheen Bagh, was found dead in the bathroom of his hotel room. His son Mohammed Monis was questioned by the NIA on Thursday and was summoned for further questioning on the next day.

Last week, NIA officers had conducted search operations at around 10 locations in and around the Shaheen Bagh area in connection with the case. The search locations included properties of Shahrukh Saifi, who is the prime suspect in the case, and various other suspects, a report quoting NIA said.

The arson attack took place on the Alappuzha Kannur Express train on April 2, as the train was approaching Elathur station in Kozhikode district. The suspect, Shahrukh Saifi, allegedly sprayed petrol on the passengers and set fire. Three people, including a two-year-old child, who allegedly alighted the moving train in panic, died in the incident. Their bodies were later recovered from the railway tracks. The deceased persons are Noufeeq, Rahmat, and two-year-old Zahra.

Two days later, Saifi, a native of Shaheen Bagh, was taken into custody by the Maharashtra police on suspicions of having committed the arson attack. He was initially sent to the custody of the Kerala police. However, the NIA later took over the probe.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police P Vijayan was suspended on Thursday for the alleged leak of information about the transportation of Saifi from Maharashtra to Kochi. Vijayan and another police officer, who were not part of the team transporting Saifi, had allegedly contacted the officers accompanying the accused.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.