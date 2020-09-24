NIA questions Kerala bureaucrat Sivasankar again in gold smuggling case

Sivasankar is likely to be questioned in the presence of Swapna Suresh, one of the key accused in the controversial case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is once again questioning former Principal Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister and former IT Secretary of the state, M Sivasankar, in relation to the gold smuggling case. The bureaucrat is currently at the Kochi office of the NIA and he is likely to be questioned in the presence of Swapna Suresh, one of the key accused in the controversial case.

Sivasankar was questioned thrice by the NIA in July. This time, the NIAâ€™s questioning is based on digital proof that they have gathered. The central agency had also approached the court asking for Swapnaâ€™s custody once again, in the wake of this digital proof. The court had granted the same.

Action was taken against Sivasankar after allegations surfaced that he had links with Swapna Suresh, the key accused in the case related to the attempt to smuggle gold through diplomatic baggage using the name of a person in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

Watch visuals of Sivasankar in NIA office: