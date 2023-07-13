NIA files charge sheet against 3 people from banned terror outfits in Manipur

The NIA said that the accused had been raising funds with the intention to further the activities of these terrorist organisations.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, July 11, said that they have filed a charge sheet against three persons, including a Myanmar national, in a case of extortion by the members of banned terror outfits in Manipur.

The charge sheet was filed before a special NIA Court in Imphal against the three cadres of the proscribed terrorist organisations, namely (People's Revolutionary Army), KCP (Kangleipak Communist Party), PREPAK (People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak) and UNLF (United National Liberation Front), among others.

Deepak Sharma alias Khinmaung of Myanmar, Suraj Jaiswal of Manipur and Shaikhom Bruce Meetei also of Manipur were chargesheeted. Sharma has been additionally charged under the Foreigners Act. The NIA said that the accused had been raising funds with the intention to further the activities of these terrorist organisations.

"Investigations so far have revealed that the cadres of the banned outfits had been making extortion calls to the people in Imphal and the Valley areas to raise funds for their organisations. These cadres shared bank account details of their associates with the victims and instructed them to deposit the extortion money in the same," the NIA said.

The NIA had registered the case suo moto on March 9, 2022. Investigations to nab others involved in the case are in progress, the NIA said.