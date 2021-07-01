NIA court acquits Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi of all charges in anti-CAA protest case

Akhil Gogoi and three of his associates were arrested under the UAPA for their alleged role in the violent anti-CAA protests in Assam in December 2019.

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Thursday, July 1, cleared Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi and three of his associates of all charges under the UAPA for their alleged role in the violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests that took place in Assam in December 2019. They were accused in two cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The NIA was investigating two cases, which were initially registered at Chandmari and Chabua police stations, related to the alleged role of Gogoi and his associates in the violent protests. The Independent legislator and his two other associates were cleared of charges in the Chabua case on June 22. NIA Special Judge Pranjal Das did not frame charges against Gogoi and his three associates Dhairjya Konwar, Manas Konwar and Bitu Sonowal in connection with the Chandmari case, in which they were accused of having Maoist links. His three associates are already out on bail.

“The NIA court discharged him in the case lodged at Chandmari in Guwahati. The court had earlier discharged him in the other case lodged at Chabua in Dibrugarh district by NIA,” Hindustan Times quoted Gogoi’s lawyer Shantanu Borthakur as saying. On June 25, Friday, the legislator and prominent farmers' activist was allowed to go home for two days after being in custody for 550 days. He reportedly visited his wife and teenaged son, who had just recovered from COVID-19, in Guwahati, and his mother in Jorhat, Assam. However, he was barred from meeting his constituents and the public. “We had sought permission for Mr. Gogoi’s parole as his 14-year-old son recovered after contracting COVID-19 and his 84-year-old mother has not been keeping well,” Gogoi's lawyer Santanu Borthakur said, as quoted by The Hindu. Gogoi was escorted to the two locations by the police.

(With PTI inputs)