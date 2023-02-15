NIA conducts massive raids in TN, Kerala over Coimbatore blast case

Among the locations raided by NIA officials were 15 places in Coimbatore, including Kottaimedu where the bomb blast happened.

In a massive operation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids in over 60 locations across Tamil Nadu and Kerala early on Wednesday, February 15. The raids are reportedly in connection with the October 2022 Coimbatore blast case, in which a 25-year-old man named Jamesha Mubin was killed.

According to sources, NIA officials are raiding places that are suspected to be in links with fundamentalist groups that are banned across the globe, including ISIS. NIA officials are conducting raids in 15 places in Coimbatore, including Kottaimedu where the bomb blast happened, Vincent Road, PK Chetty street, Ukkadam and MG Nagar.

On October 23, 2022, Jamesha Mubin â€” who hailed from Ukkadam in Coimbatore â€” was charred to death when a gas cylinder that he was transporting exploded. The incident took place near Kottai Eswaran temple in Ukkadam, prompting police to ramp up security in the area and prohibitory orders in place.

Mubin was kept under a watch list after the â€˜Coimbatore/Kerala ISISâ€™ module came under the NIA scanner following Easter day bombings in Sri Lanka and Mubin was questioned by NIA in 2019. He was released as there was no significant evidence against him. But he continued to remain a â€˜person of interestâ€™ for both central and state agencies.

