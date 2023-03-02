NIA attaches property of Al-Umar terror group founder Mushtaq Zargar

The move comes after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs declared Zargar a 'terrorist' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, March 2, attached the property of fugitive Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, also known as Latram, who is the founder of the Al-Umar Mujahideen terror group in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city. The sleuths of the NIA attached Zargarâ€™s house in Ganai Mohalla of Nowhatta area in Srinagar city with the assistance of the local police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The move comes after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declared Zargar a 'terrorist' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He is reported to be living in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir at present.

Zargar was earlier arrested on May 15, 1992, and later released in 1999, along with Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar and Sheikh Omar. Three of them were exchanged for passengers of hijacked Indian Airlines flight IC-814 in 1999.

The flight going to Kathmandu was hijacked and flown to Kandahar in Afghanistan. To secure the safe release of the passengers and crew, these three were exchanged in Kandahar.