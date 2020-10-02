NHS UK announces that it will go carbon neutral by 2040

he NHS is the world's largest single health system and responsible for around 4% of the nation's carbon emissions.

news Environment

The United Kingdom National Health Service has said that it has adopted a multi-year plan to become the world's first carbon net zero national health system. The commitment comes amid growing evidence of the health impacts of climate change and pollution across the world.

In a statement, NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said: “2020 has been dominated by COVID-19 and is the most pressing health emergency facing us. But undoubtedly, climate change poses the most profound long-term threat to the health of the nation. It is not enough for the NHS to treat the problems caused by air pollution and climate change – from asthma to heart attacks and strokes – we need to play our part in tackling them at source.”

“The NHS has already made significant progress decarbonising our care, but as the largest employer in Britain, responsible for around 4% of the nation's carbon emissions, if this country is to succeed in its overarching climate goals, the NHS has to be a major part of the solution," he added.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), said, “Cutting carbon emissions is essential to protect health, everywhere in the world. I welcome the leadership of the largest single health system in the world, the National Health Service in England, in committing to be carbon neutral in its own operations by 2040, and to drive emissions reductions in its suppliers and partners. Health is leading the way to a greener, safer planet.”

The NHS will look at new ways of delivering care at or closer to home, meaning fewer patient journeys to hospitals, greening the NHS fleet, including working towards road-testing a zero-emissions emergency ambulance by 2022, reducing waste of consumable products and switching to low-carbon alternatives where possible.

It also said that it’ll make sure that new hospitals and buildings are built to be net-zero emissions.

Reacting to the move, K Srinath Reddy, President of the Public Health Foundation of India said, “Climate change has become the defining threat of the century and human civilization. As the world battles with the COVID pandemic, we are once again reminded that it will be the health sector that will have to take the leadership in healing the planet. Today’s NHS announcement is an example of such health sector leadership in mitigating the impacts of climate change. It is an inspiration and call to public health establishments around the world to lead by example.”

“Indian health sector can make a substantial contribution to mitigate the effects of climate change by adopting green technologies to reduce various greenhouse gas emissions and decreasing energy consumption by adopting renewable energy. Health care providers also have an opportunity to be effective communicators of good science on the potential health threats and health effects that have already been documented to policy makers, urging them to act," he added.