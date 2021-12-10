NGT grants interim stay against felling of trees at Auroville

Auroville has been tense for days after earthmovers were brought in and a few meters of trees were cleared for laying a road for the Crown project of the foundation.

The National Green Tribunal has stayed the felling of trees at Auroville, which has been tense over the past few days, after the Auroville Foundation and Town Development Council (TDC) brought in earthmovers and cleared a few meters for laying a road for the Crown project of the foundation. The NGT has posted the matter for further hearing on December 17.

The project targets to implement four zones â€” industrial, cultural, residential and recreational â€” which will go out of the Matrmandir, the centre of Auroville which was established in 1968 for universal peace. People from across the globe stay in the township floated by the Auroville Foundation in Villupuram.

The Auroville Resident Assembly is of the opinion that they were not blocking development, instead they were requesting for the community process to be followed. A Resident Assembly member told IANS: "We generally make decisions as a community through a process and this decision is approved by the Resident Assembly. Here the Auroville Foundation has not followed this process and is charging that we are blocking development which is not true."

Some members of the Resident Assembly had alleged that some members in the Auroville Foundation were adamant to implement their decision which was not approved by the Resident Assembly. The residents say that the Foundation and the TDC had brought in earthmovers to cut and remove the trees which were blocked by the residents but at 1 am, the TDC and Auroville Foundation came and created a scene with the police.

This is disgrace to Auroville foundation officials when Aurovillian women arw being molested/ manhandled during Auroville foundation demolitions drive where local panchayat gundas were used #saveAuroville #Auroville against Auroville resident pic.twitter.com/mj84ABq1a4 â€” SriAurobindo150 (@Sriaurobindo150) December 9, 2021

Villupuram MP and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader D Ravikumar called upon Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to immediately intervene in the dispute between the Auroville Foundation and members of the Resident Assembly.

Involving non aurovillians to impose the dictate of the authorities is against the dreams of the Mother. Honâ€™ble CM of Tamilnadu @mkstalin should intervene and stop the chaos pic.twitter.com/9h3qmPGkbx â€” Dr D.Ravikumar M P (@WriterRavikumar) December 9, 2021

With IANS inputs