NGO HRDS expels Swapna Suresh, blames persecution by Kerala govt

We hope that the state government which is crucifying HRDS for appointing Swapna Suresh will be a role model by sacking M Sivasankar, the NGO said in a statement.

news Controversy

The Highrange Rural Development Society (HRDS), a non-governmental organisation based in Palakkad, which courted controversy after appointing Swapna Suresh, a former UAE Consulate employee and the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling, has now expelled her. HRDS India, which has links to the RSS, had recruited Swapna Suresh in February 2022.

In a statement HRDS secretary Ajikrishnan said treating the allegation made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the floor of the house that they are protecting and funding Swapna Suresh, as a complaint, they are annulling her appointment and relieving her. "HRDS has become a victim of state terrorism for providing a job to Swapna Suresh four months ago," said the statement.

Ajikrishnan said HRDS had been under the impression that since M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and an accused in the gold smuggling with Swapna Suresh was allowed to rejoin the service, there was nothing wrong in Swapna being given the job.

"We hope that the state government which is crucifying HRDS for appointing Swapna Suresh will be a role model by sacking M Sivasankar. The government can also save itself from the allegation that they are protecting Sivasankar by doing so," the statement said.

Swapna was appointed as Director, CSR Women Empowerment wing of the organisation on February 18, 2022, the statement said, adding that her salary was paid from own funds of HRDS. KG Venugopal, the vice president of HRDS India, who has been linked to the RSS, had earlier stated that the organisation would protect her as long as she is an employee

HRDS has been facing inquiries by the Revenue and Police departments on some of their welfare projects too. The organisation has alleged harassment at the hands of the government for providing Swapna a job.

HRDS alleged that organised attempts are being made to ostracise HRDS, which functions above notions of religion, caste and creed and that false cases are being registered against it. "Vengeful actions by the police are increasing day by day. Officers of local police, Vigilance, Crime Branch, Intelligence, Special Branch and Revenue are visiting the HRDS offices every day. Everyone right from janitors to high-ranking executives are being questioned," the statement said.

Though Swapna Suresh is no longer an employee, she has been selected as chairman of advisory council for women empowerment, after considering her request to work as a volunteer, HRDS said. She would not be eligible for any remuneration for the role. As Director of CSR Wing Swapna Suresh was being paid Rs 43,000 as salary besides a travel allowance of Rs 7000.

Swapna Suresh was back in the news again after she approached the local police seeking security and alleged that the Chief Minister and his family were aware of the gold smuggling. Her allegations that the Chief Ministerâ€™s bag during his trip to Dubai was forgotten and the UAE Consulate was tasked with transporting the bag that allegedly had currency notes inside ignited a huge controversy in Kerala. For days, the opposition has been protesting on the roads demanding the Chief Ministerâ€™s resignation. CM Pinarayi Vijayan on the other hand has completely dismissed the allegations and said that Swapna was part of a political game to target him without an iota of proof.