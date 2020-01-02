Next schedule of Prabhas' 'Jaan' to begin at Annapurna Studios

Tollywood

The film is directed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar and has Pooja Hegde playing the female lead.

Director KK Radha Krishna Kumar, who is wielding the megaphone for Prabhas’ upcoming film Jaan, confirmed already that two schedules of the film have been wrapped up. The latest update about this film is that a new schedule will begin soon. A note from the PR on Twitter reads, “#Prabhas20 shoot new schedule starts from this week at Annapurna studios in Hyderabad. Rebel Star #Prabhas @hegdepooja #Gopikrishnamovies@UV_Creations @director_radhaa.”

Prabhas underwent a strict weight loss program to shed some weight for the film. Apparently, it is a romantic entertainer and the star is required to tone down his physique to suit the role.

Jaan is being bankrolled jointly by Gopi Krishna Movies and UV Creations. According to the latest reports about this film, we hear that it is a high budget film. Reports suggest that as per the script, the story is set in a European country and plans are on to recreate that location on the outskirts of Hyderabad to save time on travel. The construction of this set alone will cost its producers close to Rs 30 crore, say sources.

Jaan will be a multi-lingual film considering the fact that Prabhas has a pan-Indian appeal.

Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the female lead in this film. The actor is currently expecting the release of Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. The film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and bankrolled jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively. Pooja Hegde plays Allu Arjun’s lead pair in it. The technical crew of this film includes S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Naveen Nooli for editing.

