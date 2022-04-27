Next COVID-19 peak in Karnataka after June: Health Min

Officials said that 60 to 80 cases are reported in Bengaluru daily, but hospitalisation is very less at present.

Citing a report by the IIT Kanpur on a possible fourth COVID-19 wave, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday, April 26, said the state will witness a peak after June, which will remain till September and October. The Minister said that IIT Kanpur had also published reports during the previous three waves, which turned out to be "accurate and scientific". "We have to start living with COVID-19 and it is possible in a simple way through vaccination and wearing masks. It can keep you away from disease," he said.

Fears of the looming fourth wave have led to concerns over new restrictions being imposed. Authorities are contemplating more restrictions after the Prime Minister's meeting with Chief Ministers on Wednesday, April 27.

Sudhakar said the present virus is mutant and it is said that it is a sub-lineage of the Omicron virus. An official report is yet to come from the lab in this connection, he said, adding that the number of cases in Karnataka is very less when compared to other states.

It is not correct to say the fourth wave has arrived, the Minister added. He underlined that deaths and hospitalisations could be prevented only because of vaccination. “It will come as a flu-type infection for those who have taken vaccination. For people who have not taken vaccination, it is going to be dangerous,” he said.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Gaurav Gupta stated that every day, 60 to 80 cases are reported in BBMP limits. Presently hospitalisation is very less and further decisions would be taken after analysing the trend, he said, while appealing to people to get the booster dose on priority.

Amid fresh COVID-19 concerns in different parts of the country and apprehensions of a possible fourth wave of the pandemic, the Karnataka government on Monday, April 25, issued guidelines reiterating that wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing was compulsory. The decision was taken at a meeting headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with senior ministers, officials and the COVID-19 technical advisory committee (TAC) consisting of experts, to review the situation in the state amid concerns over a possible fourth wave.

With PTI inputs