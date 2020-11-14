Newly married couple die in tragic accident in Kerala

Twenty-five-year-old Salahudeen and 19-year-old Fathima Jumana were natives of Malappuram.

news Accident

A newly married couple died in a road accident in Malappuram, Kerala, on Saturday morning. It was only ten days ago that Salahudeen of Kannamangalam West, got married to Fathima Jumana from Chelembra, both natives of Malappuram. He was 25 years old, she was only 19.

“It happened near the spinning wheel in Chelembra panchayat. Salahudeen died on the spot. Fathima died on the way to the hospital. Both their bodies are at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital,” said a police official at the Thenhipalam station.

The couple were on their motorbike -- a Royal Enfield -- and apparently trying to overtake another vehicle along the way when Salahudeen lost control of the bike and they fell on the road. Both of them got thrown under a lorry coming from the opposite direction.