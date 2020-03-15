Newborn baby contracts COVID19: What you need to know if you’re pregnant

In all instances of newborns testing positive, the mothers were also infected, but it remains unknown whether the children were exposed to the virus while in the womb.

Health Coronavirus

A newborn baby in London was diagnosed to be positive for coronavirus on Saturday, which has sparked several concerns about the nature of the virus. While officials have confirmed that the mother, too, had tested positive, it remains unknown whether the newborn contracted the virus after birth or was exposed to it in the womb. This has sparked fears that the unlike its predecessors (the coronaviruses which caused Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), the novel coronavirus has the potential to be transmitted from mother to child. What do the experts say, and how can you keep yourself safe?

Fears that the virus could cross the placental barrier and infect an unborn child first rose in February of this year after a newborn baby was diagnosed positive within 30 hours of birth. The child was born in China’s Wuhan city, in Hubei province, which has been the epicenter of the outbreak. Prior to this another newborn was diagnosed positive at 17 days of birth in January. The mothers of both babies were also found to be positive for the virus.

"As this is a very new virus we are just beginning to learn about it, so the guidance will be kept under regular review as new evidence emerges," says Edward Morris, president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG). Health officials further reiterated the fact that while current data remains limited, there is no strong evidence to suggest that the virus can in fact be passed to an unborn child from the mother.

So what do we know from the data?

Wang Guiqiang, a member of the Society of Infectious Diseases of the Chinese Medical Association, had earlier reiterated that the data presently available doesn’t allow for conclusive evidence that the novel coronavirus transmits to an unborn child from the mother. However, Wang does not dismiss the possibility either.

"If there is mother-to-child transmission through the placental barrier, it needs a high concentration of the virus in the blood," Wang said, noting that it is more likely that the newborns contracted the infection after birth, upon exposure to the virus in the environment.

In both the instances in China, the newborns had been in close contact with infected individuals following birth and could have easily picked it up from any one of them.

What precautions should you take if you or a loved one is pregnant

While there may be a long way to go before studies are able to finally and conclusively prove whether the virus can be transmitted to an unborn child, there certainly are several precautions which can be taken.

If you or a loved one is pregnant, take all the basic measures including frequent handwashing with soap and water, social distancing and avoiding those who may be ill. If you do feel unwell, discuss your concerns with your doctor. Call your local helpline or the Centre’s helpline with any queries.

Expectant mothers who are diabetic, hypertensive or have any other underlying medical conditions should discuss their best choice of treatment for the duration of the pregnancy with their doctors.