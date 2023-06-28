New York City road intersection co-named after BR Ambedkar

The intersection on 61st Street and Broadway in the city has been co-named after BR Ambedkar and the co-naming ceremony was conducted by Councilwoman Julie Won, and the Shri Guru Ravidas Temple.

In a significant tribute to the legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar, an intersection at 61st Street and Broadway in New York City has been co-named after the esteemed leader. The co-naming ceremony, held on Monday, June 26, was organized by Councilwoman Julie Won and the Shri Guru Ravidas Temple, situated at the intersection.

The event saw the presence of several prominent figures, including Congresswoman Grace Meng, state Senator Michael Gianaris, and Assemblyman Steven Raga. Councilwoman Julie Won addressed the gathering, highlighting Dr Ambedkar's global significance as an icon in the fight against caste discrimination. Congresswoman Grace Meng expressed her pride in commemorating Dr Ambedkar's life and contributions, emphasising the district's connection to the Shri Guru Ravidas Temple and its Dalit community members.

The official Twitter handle of India in New York shared pictures from the ceremony and said that they were “grateful for the honour bestowed on the architect of the Indian Constitution.”

In partnership with Shri Guru Ravidass Temple of NY, we co-named 61st Street and Broadway, “Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Way.” Along with @RepGraceMeng @StevenRaga @SenGianaris, today’s ceremony was attended by our hundreds of community members in #Woodside and from around the world (1/3) pic.twitter.com/bZiwUlkFIo June 25, 2023

Dr BR Ambedkar's time in the United States holds historical importance. He resided in the country from 1913 while pursuing his PhD in Economics at Columbia University in New York City. Prior to that, he studied law at the London School of Economics (LSE) and Gray's Inn.

This commemorative event follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the USA, where he met President Joe Biden and the first lady, Jill Biden. The Bidens hosted a dinner at the White House, which brought together notable entrepreneurs, sports stars, and fashion designers in addition to the Indian Prime Minister.