New Year's Eve: Pubs to remain open in Bengaluru but DJ parties not allowed

Celebrations in areas like MG Road and Brigade Road are barred to prevent crowding and avoid large gatherings.

news Celebration

The Karnataka government on Thursday issued orders barring parties at clubs in Bengaluru on New Year's Eve. The government order also called for strict safety rules to be implemented during Christmas celebrations in the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic. From December 30 to January 2, clubs in the state including in the capital city of Bengaluru will not be allowed to organise DJ nights or dance parties like previous years. However, they can remain open as usual, the order signed by Karnataka Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar stated.

The order added that Christmas celebrations should be held enforcing strict physical distancing and wearing of masks. Malls, restaurants and other establishments in the city will also have to screen temperatures of people who enter.

Earlier, Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K had said that public gatherings from December 20 to January 2 will be restricted to 200 people. He added that it is for religious gatherings, political gatherings, marriages, and Christmas celebrations and that residents in the state should celebrate in a safe manner.

"New Year Eve celebrations in public places and high streets like MG Road and Brigade Road in the city centre are banned to prevent crowding and avoid large gatherings, which pose risk of spreading the infection," Sudhakar said.

"Citizens can have the New Year Eve bash at their homes and residential areas by wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and sanitising their hands to ensure their safety in pandemic times," added Sudhakar.

Meanwhile, orders issued during Diwali specifying the use of green crackers will be extended to Christmas and New Year's Day.