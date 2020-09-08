New to watching south cinema? 20 films with subtitles you can watch online

This is by no means an exhaustive list and is only a starter pack!

Flix Entertainment

Mahesh Narayanan's C U Soon, released directly on Amazon Prime Video, has been getting rave reviews from viewers. Of special significance is the fact that the film was shot in under 20 days with an iPhone camera and the entire story is told through screens. These factors have piqued the curiosity of viewers and as a consequence, the film has attracted several people who may not have watched a south Indian â€” let alone Malayalam â€” film before this.

Even film critics who don't usually review south Indian films have been lavish in their praise of C U Soon. Although there are four big film industries in the south, Indian cinema is often equated to Bollywood. Among those who haven't watched south Indian films, there exists a perception that "down south", the films made are all loud, unrealistic and grossly exaggerated. At the most, audiences outside south India may have heard of Rajinikanth or watched Baahubali or KGF.

For instance, in Dil Bechara, where Sushant Singh Rajput plays a Rajinikanth fan, his character says that he wants to be just like Rajinikanth. "I want to become just like Rajini sir. I want to beat up the villain, save the heroine, die for her," he says. However, this isn't typical of a Rajinikanth film at all, as knowledgeable viewers would know. There are, of course, bad films made in the south just as in Bollywood, but there are several wonderful films being made too.

If you're new to south Indian films and need some recommendations, here's a list of 20 to get you started. All these films are fairly new and are available online with subtitles. This is by no means an exhaustive list and is only a starter pack!

1. Sudani from Nigeria (Malayalam, Netflix)

A Nigerian footballer comes to play at a local sevens club in Malappuram. But he breaks his leg and ends up living in his manager's home. Though much is lost in translation between him and the family, both parties find new meanings too. Directed by Zakariya Mohammed and starring Soubin Shahir, Samuel Abiola Robinson, Savitri Sreedharan and Sarasa Balussery, this is a heartwarming drama you should not miss.

2. Super Deluxe (Tamil, Netflix)

Starting from a cheating wife who discovers that her ex-boyfriend has died even as they were having sexual intercourse to a trans woman who's meeting her son for the first time and a bunch of boys who are eager to watch porn together, Super Deluxe stitches together some hilarious and moving stories in one helluva narrative. Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, this film has an ensemble cast that includes Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Ramya Krishnan and others.

3. Gantumoote (Kannada, Amazon Prime Video)

A coming-of-age story from a girl's perspective, this honest film is equal parts funny and moving as it takes us through the various episodes that leave an impact on the protagonist. First love, exam tension, adolescent confusions, relationships with parents... the film has it all. Directed by Roopa Rao, the film has Teju Belawadi and Nischith Korodi in the lead roles.

4. C/o Kancherapalam (Telugu, Netflix)

This little film with a big heart takes us through four different love stories, from a schoolboy's crush to an office romance. The small town atmosphere is delicious, the humour organic and the people ever so believable. Directed by Venkatesh Maha, the film has several newcomers in the cast.

5. Kumbalangi Nights (Malayalam, Amazon Prime Video)

Four brothers, their loves and lives. And another man, obsessed with controlling the women in his household. What happens when these incomplete men and The Complete Man rub shoulders? Directed by Madhu C Narayanan, this is a clever and hilarious take on patriarchy with a host of talented actors in the cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, Anna Ben, Shane Nigam, Sreenath Bhasi and others.

6. Kaaka Muttai (Tamil, Disney+Hotstar)

Two young brothers who live in a slum badly want to eat a pizza but the restaurant won't let them in. It's a story right out of real life and the film could have been a tearjerker, but instead, director M Manikandan infuses the narrative with plenty of humour and spirit. Watch out for Aishwarya Rajesh who plays the mother to the two boys (J Vignesh and V Ramesh).

7. Kavaludaari (Kannada, Amazon Prime Video)

A traffic cop desperately wants to change his beat and decides to investigate an old missing persons case, leading him to unearth several secrets. With an intriguing plot and great performances, anyone who enjoys a good thriller will appreciate this film directed by Hemanth Rao and starring Rishi, Ananth Nag and Achyuth Kumar.

8. Oh! Baby (Telugu, Netflix)

The remake of a South Korean movie Miss Granny, this film is about a crotchety elderly woman who ends up in the body of her 20-year-old self and rediscovers the joys of youth. Directed by Nandini Reddy, with Samantha and Lakshmi in the lead, this film will give you a stitch in the side.

9. Virus (Malayalam, Amazon Prime Video)

Even as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, this film tells the real life story of how Kerala fought the Nipah virus. Meticulously researched and with plenty of inspiration from real life characters, this Aashiq Abu directorial has several big stars in the cast, including Parvathy, Kunchacko Boban, Tovino, Asif Ali, Revathy, Rima Kallingal and many more.

10. 96 (Tamil, MX Player)

There's nothing quite like first love, with all its headiness and mad energy, is there? And what if you could have it again? This deeply moving and intensely romantic film has two high school sweethearts meeting again at a school reunion. Life has changed, one has moved on while the other hasn't. Directed by C Prem Kumar, this film has Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Govind Vasantha's divine music deserves special mention.

11. Ondu Motteya Kathe (Kannada, Netflix)

A bald man desperately seeks love and romance in his life but he's constantly rejected for his looks. But then, he meets an obese woman and finds her wanting. This funny little film directed by Raj B Shetty has him play the lead role as well. Shailashree plays the female lead.

12. Mathu Vadalara (Telugu, Amazon Prime Video)

A delivery boy decides to take his colleague's advice and cheat customers. But it's not so jolly when he ends up with a dead body in his hand. This quirky film has plenty of situational comedy and takes unexpected turns. Directed by Ritesh Rana, the film has Sri Simha and Satya in the lead roles.

13. Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam, Amazon Prime Video)

Two men, one an underdog and another a privileged brat, get into a massive ego battle that shows no sign of ending. This honest cop vs ex-military man saga would have been like just another mass hero film if not for the fact that the narrative refuses to classify either as hero or villain. The film also manages to weave in caste discrimination, patriarchy and toxic masculinity into the script. Directed by Sachy, the film has Prithviraj and Biju Menon in the lead.

14. Ratsasan (Tamil, MX Player)

If you're a fan of the serial killer genre, this is a thriller you should not miss. A layered narrative with believable red herrings and surprise twists, this film has a reluctant cop who goes on the hunt of a clever killer. Directed by Ram Kumar, the film has Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in the lead.

15. Thithi (Kannada, Netflix)

A comedy set in the backdrop of the funeral of a 101-year-old man, this film set in a village brings together three stories. With its believable characters, humorous situations and realistic dilemmas, this film directed by Raam Reddy has a host of non-professional actors in the cast, making it all the more special.

16. Awe (Telugu, Netflix)

This psychological drama takes so many bizarre twists and turns, portraying outlandish situations and wacky characters, that you wonder if there's a point to the chaos. But rest assured that there is. Directed by Prasanth Varma, the film has several well-known names in the cast including Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra, Kajal Aggarwal, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and others.

17. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (Malayalam, Disney+Hotstar)

An inter-caste couple gets married despite family opposition. When they're on a bus, a thief steals the woman's thaali chain and ends up swallowing it to avoid getting caught. What follows is a laugh riot that also throws up some profound insights. Directed by Dileesh Pothan (his Maheshinte Prathikaraam is also a must-watch), this film has Suraj Venjaramoodu, Nimisha Sajayan and Fahadh Faasil in the lead.

18. Pariyerum Perumal (Tamil, Amazon Prime Video)

A law student from a Dalit caste falls in love with a woman from a dominant caste. While she remains oblivious to the violence that her family unleashes on him, the young man fights back. The film also throws light on the systemic discrimination in educational institutions. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, this hard-hitting film which generated a lot of discussions and debate, has Kathir, Anandi and Yogi Babu in important roles.

19. Nathicharami (Kannada, Netflix)

A young widow wants to explore her physical desires but is faced with social constraints and compulsions. A subject that is considered to be a taboo, the film looks at the lives of women living under overbearing patriarchy. Directed by Mansore, the film has Sruthi Hariharan in the lead.

20. Jersey (Telugu, Zee5)

A moving sports drama about a cricketer who's forced to give up his dreams but later becomes determined to make a comeback for his son's sake. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film has Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead.