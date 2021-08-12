New ‘Vikram’ poster unveiled to celebrate Kamal’s 62nd year in cinema

Helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj, the ensemble cast of ‘Vikram’ includes actors Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is currently working on the much-awaited film Vikram, unveiled a special poster to celebrate Kamal Haasan’s 62nd year in cinema. Sharing the new poster on Thursday, the Master director wrote, "Keep inspiring us sir (sic).” Kamal is seen wielding a samurai sword drenched in blood in the poster. The caption in the poster reads, “Once a lion, always a lion.” Vikram marks the coming together of three stars from the south Indian industry - Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi and Kamal Haasan.

Apart from acting, Kamal Haasan has also worked as a director, producer, screenwriter, lyricist and playback singer in movies. He forayed into politics with his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam. One of the most celebrated and acclaimed Tamil actors, Kamal is the recipient of the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan award. He has also won four National Awards. Kamal has acted in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali films in his career spanning over six decades.

In July, Kalidas Jayaram took to Twitter to announce that he has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Vikram. The actor will reportedly essay the role of Kamal Haasan’s son in the movie. However, official word on the same is yet to be out. Sharing the news, Kalidas had also shared a photo featuring him along with actor Kamal Haasan. Kalidas wrote, "Extremely elated to be a drop in this ocean of a film #Vikram, Happy to join back with the one and only #Andavar @ikamalhaasan sir Thank you @Dir_Lokesh sir for this opportunity #arambichitom @RKFI (sic)."

In response, Kamal Haasan welcomed him to the sets. “Welcome to the RKFI family Kalidas Jayaram. One more Jayaram family member joins our team (sic),” Kamal wrote. Bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films International, the first-look posters of the movie was unveiled in July and it was widely circulated on social media.