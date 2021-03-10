New vehicle registrations decline by 13.43% in February 2021

The association urged the government to intervene and solve the semiconductor issue which is hampering automobile manufacturing.

Money Auto

Vehicle registrations witnessed a decline on both sequential and year-on-year (YoY) basis in February 2021. On Tuesday, the data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) showed that vehicle registration declined by 13.43% to around 14.99 lakh in February 2021, compared to over 17.31 lakh units reported for the corresponding period of last year.

Similarly, overall, the registration count declined on a sequential basis to around 14.99 lakh in February from over 15.92 lakh in January 2021. However, in February 2021, registration of personal vehicles grew by 10.59% on a YoY basis to 254,058 units. Similarly, tractor registration rose 18.89% on a YoY basis in February to 61,351 units.

In contrast, two-wheeler registration fell by 16.08% to over 10.91 lakh units. Similarly, three-wheeler and commercial vehicle registrations too, fell by 49.65% and 29.53% respectively.

According to FADA President Vinkesh Gulati: "Auto registrations continued to fall in double digits by (-) 13.43 per cent YoY in the month of February. While 'Tractors' maintained their outperformance compared to the broader market, passenger vehicles witnessed double digit growth on low base of last year as India started transitioning from BS-4 to BS-6 emission norms. This coupled with the global semiconductor outage kept waiting period of PV as high as 8 months.”

The industry has urged the government to intervene and solve the semiconductor issue which is hampering automobile manufacturing and sales, thereby threatening post-pandemic recovery. Gulati said that enquiry levels also narrowed as many educational institutions were still reluctant to open.

"Fuel prices are at its historic high and has put a dampener in sentiments. This in-turn has pressed brake on sale of entry level price sensitive category. Overall CV segment continues to falter as availability of finance, negligible sales of passenger buses due to closure of educational institutes and supply side constraints kept the registrations in deep red,” he added.

The auto retail industry also continues to await the fine print of Voluntary Scrappage Policy announced by the government. On the near term outlook, FADA said that India’s growth engine will only see full recovery depending on the pace of the world’s largest vaccination programme. “A rapid increase in new COVID cases will thus reduce reduce the pace of recovery and hence impact overall Auto demand.”

With IANS inputs