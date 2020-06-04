New stills of Nayanthara from ‘Mookuthi Amman’ go viral

New stills from the Nayanthara and RJ Balaji starrer Mookuthi Amman were released on Thursday, which showed the Lady Superstar as goddess Amman. The stills were released by debut director RJ Balaji.

Nayanthara looks ethereal in the posters, and is seen wearing a red and green saree, decked in elaborate jewellery, headgear as well as holding a trishul.

Mookuthi Amman is touted to be a devotional comedy with a twist. In an interview to the Times of India, RJ Balaji said that Mookuthi Amman will be a “100% saami padam”, and is not a satire.

“It will have all the elements that were there in the devotional films that we grew up watching. It will be a nostalgic trip, but there will also be a takeaway that is relevant, especially in these present times,” he said.

Balaji also said that he wanted someone with a larger-than-life presence to play the role of the goddess.

“I did not write this role particularly for Nayanthara, though I wanted someone of her stature... an actress with that majestic screen presence,” he had said.

The film went on floors last November, and a release date was expected in May. This has now been pushed due to the lockdown. Earlier in May, the Tamil Nadu government permitted limited post-production of films to continue provided they follow adequate physical distancing measures.

Produced by Ishari K Ganesh, the film has been co-directed by NJ Saravanan.

The film's technical crew comprises composer Girishh, cinematographer B Dinesh Krishnan, editor RK Selva and stunt choreographer Stunt Silva.

Nayanthara was last seen in Darbar, where she played the female lead. Along with Mookuthi Amman, she is also working on Annaatthe, Netrikann and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.