New still from Santosh Sivanâ€™s 'Jack n Jill' goes viral

The picture has Manju Warrier and Kalidas Jayaram striking a dance pose along with Aju Varghese and Basil Joseph.

Flix Mollywood

A still from the Santosh Sivan directorial Jack n Jill is going viral among the netizens. The picture has Manju Warrier and Kalidas Jayaram striking a dance pose along with Aju Varghese and Basil Joseph.

Jack n Jill was originally scheduled to hit the marquee in April but its release now stands postponed due to the coronavirus scare and the lockdown. The fresh release date will be announced after the lockdown ends on May 3.

Directed by veteran director and cinematographer, Santosh Sivan, the filmâ€™s star cast includes Manju Warrier, Esther Anil, Soubin Shahir, Nedumudi Venu, Basil Joseph, Aju Varghese and Shaylee Krishen. Sources in the know say that Jack n Jill will be a bilingual releasing in Malayalam and Tamil. The film is bankrolled by the Dubai based company, Lensman Studios. Its technical crew comprises debutant music director Ram Surendar with BK Harinarayanan penning the lyrics. Santosh Sivan is cranking the camera for this venture with Renjith roped in for editing.

While Jack n Jill is getting ready for release, Kalidas Jayaramâ€™s film Back Packers is in the making, which is scripted and directed by the award-winning director Jayaraj. The first look poster made it clear that it is based on a true story. The teaser of the film was launched on the occasion of Valentine's Day and it was shared online by actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran on his social media handle to a wide response.

Besides the lead pair of Kalidas Jayaram and debutant Karthika Nair, the film has Renji Panicker in an important role. Abhinandan Ramanujan is cranking the camera for this venture. Dr. Suresh Kumar Muttath is presenting the film under the banner of Prakriti Films.

Back Packers has reached the post-production mode and its makers are expected to announce its release date officially soon.

