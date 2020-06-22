In new spike, Kerala records 138 new COVID-19 cases

The number of active cases are at 1,540 while 1,747 patients have recovered.

Kerala, on Monday, witnessed the highest number of cases of COVID-19 in a single day so far, reporting 138 new cases.

The state had 137 cases on Sunday. This is the fifth time in a week and the sixth time overall that Keralaâ€™s caseload has crossed the three-digit mark.

There were 133 cases reported on Sunday, 111 cases on June 5, 108 cases on June 6, 107 cases on June 7 and 118 cases on June 19.

Of the new cases, Malappuram reported 17 cases, while 16 are from Palakkad, 14 in Ernakulam, 13 each from Kollam and Kottayam, 12 each in Alappuzha and Thrissur, 11 from Thiruvananthapuram, nine in Kasargod, five each from Kozhikode and Wayanad, four each in Pathanamthitta and Idukki, and three from Kannur.

A security guard at the Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram has contracted the disease. He is infected through contact, according to the daily medical bulletin issued by the state Health Minister KK Shailaja.

Of the new patients, 87 are returnees from foreign countries (Kuwait - 43, UAE - 14, Qatar - 14, Saudi Arabia - 9, Oman - 4, Bahrain - 1, Russia - 1 and Nigeria - 1) and 47 from other states (Maharashtra - 18, Tamil Nadu - 12, Delhi - 10, West Bengal - 2, Uttar Pradesh - 2, Karnataka - 1, Andhra Pradesh - 1 and Punjab - 1).

Four people were infected through primary contact. Of these, two are from Idukki and one each from Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam.

88 patients have tested negative today. This includes 26 patients from Malappuram, 18 in Kannur, 11 of Palakkad district, nine of Ernakulam, seven each of Kozhikode and Kozhikode, four each in Kottayam and Thrissur districts and two of Idukki. While 1,747 patients have recovered so far, 1,540 patients are under treatment.

A total of 1,47,351 people are under quarantine in the state: 1,45,225 are under observation at their homes or institutional quarantine centres and 2,126 are isolated in hospitals. 241 persons were admitted to the hospital on Monday.

4,734 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. A total of 1,85,903 samples have been sent for testing, of which the results of 2,266 samples are awaited. 38,502 samples were collected from high-risk groups as a part of sentinel surveillance and the results of 37,539 samples were negative.

There are, at present, 112 hotspots in Kerala.

