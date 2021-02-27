New single â€˜So Babyâ€™ from Sivakarthikeyan starrer â€˜Doctorâ€™ trends on YouTube

â€˜So Babyâ€™ is set to tune by Anirudh Ravichander and the lyrics are penned by Sivakarthikeyan.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Sivakarthikeyanâ€™s upcoming movie Doctor is gearing up for release on March 26. The makers of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial recently announced the launch of the third song â€˜So Babyâ€™ on Thursday. The song, composed by Anrirudh Ravichander, comes across as a classical-western fusion.

Earlier on February 22, Sivakarthikeyan, Nelson and Anirudh released a funny promo ahead of the songâ€™s release.

The lyrics of the song are penned by Sivakarthikeyan. The 36-year-old actor penned lyrics for the first time for the song â€˜Kalyana Vayasuâ€™ from Kolamavu Kokila, which was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The actor went on to write the lyrics for a few other songs. He has also penned the lyrics for â€˜Chellammaâ€™ from Doctor.

To all RockStar @anirudhofficial fans, #Doctor next single #SoBaby is ready and releasing on Feb 25th



To all @Nelsondilpkumar fans, here is the promo video - https://t.co/qO9hEdfqSN



watch it and enjoy #VeraMari â€” Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) February 22, 2021

â€˜So Babyâ€™s is currently trending at No. 1 on YouTube and has garnered nearly five million views since its release. The song marks the debut performance of singer Ananthakrishnan. This venture also marks the sixth collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and Anirudh.

Watch the song â€˜So Babyâ€™ from â€˜Doctorâ€™ here:

Tipped to be a dark comedy, Doctor stars Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Mohan, Vinay, Yogi Babu, and others in pivotal roles. The movie is produced by Sivakarthikeyan under his home banner SK Productions in association with KJR Studios. The plot is based on a kidney transplant racket.

Nirmal has been roped in to handle the edits for the film while K Vijay Karthik is on board as the cinematographer for Doctor. Choreographer duo Anbariv, who won the National award for their work in KGF: Chapter 1, will be taking care of the stunts for the film.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan has several projects lined up for release in the coming months. He has teamed up with Lyca Productions for Don, which is directed by debutant Cibi Chakaravarthi. He has also collaborated with director Ravi Kumar for Ayalaan, where he will be playing a triple role for the first time in his acting career. He is also awaiting the release of his third production venture Vaazhl, which is directed by Arun Prabhu of Aruvi