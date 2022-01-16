New release date of Chiranjeevi's Acharya announced

The film's release, initially slated for last year, had recently been postponed with the onset of the third wave of COVID-19.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of director Koratala Siva's eagerly-awaited action entertainer Acharya, which features Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead, on Sunday announced that the film would release on April 1 this year.

The film, which was supposed to originally release on May 13 last year was first postponed to February 4 this year due to the pandemic. However, with the onset of the third wave of Covid, the team had on Saturday announced that they were postponing the release of the film yet again and added that they would announce a fresh release date shortly.

On Sunday, the production house, Konidela Production Company, on its Twitter timeline, announced that the film would release on April 1, 2022.

The film is among the most looked forward films of the year for fans of Telugu cinema as this will be the first time that Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will be seen together in full-fledged roles.

According to reports, the film will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Acharya marks the maiden collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva, best known for helming films such as Mirchi, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu and Janatha Garage. The film originally was supposed to mark Trishaâ€™s return to Telugu filmdom after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences. Kajal Aggarwal was brought in as a replacement for Trisha.

The movie, which has Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hedge playing the love interests of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, has music by Mani Sharma and cinematography by S. Thirunavukkarasu.

The production for the Acharya commenced in 2020 but had to be halted in view of the pandemic. The shooting had then resumed in November 2020 after the government announced relaxations. The film was predominantly shot in Hyderabadâ€™s Ramoji Film City.